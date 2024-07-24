CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Our fourth KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter of the 2024 season, 11-year-old Gianna Hines-Calabrese, sat down in the dugout with Astros' Double-A pitcher Jake Bloss. Hines-Calabrese is one of 13 kids selected this summer to interview and get to know a Hooks player at Whataburger Field.

Hines-Calabrese is highly involved with a number of extra curricular activities, one of which is called Intermediate Live. Its a program where she and a few classmates go 'on air' to deliver the school’s daily announcements. They alternate from camera person, tech, off-and-on camera reporting. She is also on a competitive gymnastics team, which is why she challenged Bloss to a cartwheel contest.

Part 2: KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Gianna Hines-Calabrese interviews Jake Bloss

Gianna Hines-Calabrese: Where were you born?

Jake Bloss: I was born in North Carolina. I moved to Colorado when I was a kid and then I moved back to North Carolina. I've been in North Carolina for every year of my life except two.

Hines-Calabrese: I heard you're still in college? Where do you go to college at?

Bloss: Georgetown and I just finished my last class like a week ago.

Hines-Calabrese: What was the speed of your fastest pitch?

Bloss: 98

Hines-Calabrese: Do you think the pitch clock is a good thing for baseball?

Bloss: I would say yeah just because games move a lot faster. It's definitely got its pro's and cons. Like sometimes you're out there and you're out there for a long inning. 30 pitches and you want more of a little bit of a break, and you see the clock ticking. Usually I think it's a good thing.

Hines-Calabrese: Who's your favorite baseball player and why?

Bloss: Probably Carlos Gonzalez because I'm a Rockies fan and he signed a ball for me. I was 8 probably, and he's just the man.

Hines-Calabrese: What's your celebration move?

Bloss: I do like a little spin. After I throw it and I see that he swings and misses it I swing around a little bit.

Hines-Calabrese: Do you have a pregame ritual?

Bloss: I eat a banana.

Hines-Calabrese: If you could have a walkout song what would it be?

Bloss: I change my walkout song every year, but I like it to be jazzy. This year it's 'Don't let me be misunderstood' by Nina Simone.

Hines-Calabrese: Do you have any siblings?

Bloss: I have one sister, older sister. She is 24 and she's in North Carolina right now. My parents do also. North Carolina born and raised.