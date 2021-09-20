Kaepernick's new Netflix series to be released Oct. 29

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming limited drama series about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's life as a teenager.

The series "Colin in Black & White" will be released on Netflix on Oct. 29.

Kaepernick released the trailer to the long-awaited show on Monday.

The show, about Kaepernick's life growing up, will feature Jaden Michael, who plays a younger Kaepernick. Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman also star and will play Kaepernick's adoptive parents.

Kaepernick co-created the series with Ava DuVernay, who will also direct the show’s first episode.