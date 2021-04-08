Islanders volleyball preps for NCAA postseason tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For just the third time in program history, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander women's volleyball team is heading to the NCAA post-season tournament. They are one of 48 teams who will compete for national championship starting next week in Omaha, Neb.

TAMU-CC coach Steve Greene calls his team the most athletic he has coached during his tenure with the Islanders. That athleticism was on full display during their dramatic five-set win over Sam Houston last Saturday to win the Southland Conference Tournament.

"You know from top to bottom our team is so athletic and skilled," said Greene. "Combine that with experience and our senior leadership we are tough to beat".

The Islanders will play 21st-ranked University of San Diego April 14. The Toreros are no strangers to the big stage because this is their 11th straight trip to the national tournament. But the Islanders are not backing down as they know they can play with the very best.

"We have nothing to lose because we go there as an underdog so we have our chance to prove ourselves," said Islander player Chloe Simon. "We need to go play big and represent Corpus Christi."

If the Islanders beat San Diego in the opening round, they will then meet Louisville in the second round.