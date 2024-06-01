Walk-off single sends Calallen to State Tournament for first time in 13 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats are moving on to the UIL 4A State Tournament for the first time since 2011 after defeating Boerne in game two 4-3 on a walk-off single from Chase Lynch. Sebastian Dennis slid home for the game winning run.

"I was able to come through and get a hit, but if it was any of my other guys up there they would have got a hit too," Lynch said. "I just happened to be the lucky one."

Boerne scored first, but Calallen answered right back in the bottom frame after Blake Quinn doubled and Matt Lopez singled. Calallen took the lead in the third when Quinn hit a sac fly RBI. Boerne tied it up in the seventh, but Lynch hit the RBI walk-off single to win the game.

"Just want to thank my Lord for giving me the opportunity to do good and we're going to try to represent this area and this region at State," Lynch said.

Cody Andrade earned the win on the mound. He surrendered 1 hit in 1 inning while striking out 2 batters. He came in relief for Drayton Mitchell who threw near maximum 109 pitches. Mitchell struck out 4 batters and only allowed 6 hits and 3 runs over 6 innings.

The UIL 4A State Semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday, June 5 at 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. at the University of Texas at Austin.

Coastal Bend Baseball State Champions

Sinton - 1988, 1989, 2002, 2022

London - 2022

St. John Paul II - 2010, 2011

Carroll - 2010

Calallen - 2000, 2005, 2008

Moody - 2004, 2007

Orange Grove - 1994

Robstown - 1991, 1992

Falfurrias - 1991

Freer - 1990

Riviera Kaufer - 1979, 1985, 1986

Odem - 1984

King - 1967