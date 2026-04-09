BISHOP, Tx — The Bishop Consolidated Independent School District officially marked the opening of its brand-new indoor student development center with a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday evening. The facility will allow students to practice rain or shine.

"This project is a $5.9 million project that was part of the 2024 school bond," BCISD Superintendent Christina Gutierrez said.

New student development center gives Bishop CISD students space to grow

The new facility is 51,000 square feet, and the field itself is 70 yards. The floor is made up of synthetic turf, and there are dividers if different teams want to use the facility at the same time.

For students, this is a game-changer.

"It’s exciting, you know, I mean, there's been so many times where we have weather delays, too many people crowding on the field, but now we have another separate place to, come get work in and continue to grow as athletes," BCISD athlete Aaron Gaytan said.

Regardless of the weather, it is no longer holding athletes back from getting their workouts in.

"Now we can really take the saying no no days off really seriously because even this past year having a lot of rainy days we had to condense into the, the, the basketball gyms," BCISD athlete Ian Tamez said.

Additionally, thanks to 18-foot ceiling fans, the heat won’t wear them down.

"I think it'll help all the athletes, you know, like have a bit more energy when they're practicing," BCISD athlete Idalis Ramirez said.

The brand-new indoor student development center will showcase what Bishop CISD is all about.

"I think it's great that, every sport has come. I mean, we have softball players, soccer players, football players, seeing some golf players, basketball players. Everyone's just excited that this community, this district has gotten this tool that we're gonna be able to continue to use for years," Gaytan said.

The facility will be open to any district team or group in Bishop.