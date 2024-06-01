Mathis ISD announces Rodney Acosta as new Athletic Director

Mathis ISD school trustees named Rodney Acosta as the district's new athletic director.

Acosta takes the position after the former Athletic Director as investigated by police into an "improper electronic communication with a former student."

Mathis Independent School District school trustees announced Rodney Acosta as the new Athletic Director Thursday, May 30 at a special meeting.

Acosta is currently with Calallen ISD as a coach and United States History teacher.

According to school trustees, Acosta could not be at tonight’s meeting. He is at a state softball tournament. However, they are expecting to have a meet-and-greet for the public soon.

Acosta took the position after the former Athletic Director Roger Masters was placed on paid leave administration and then, fired by school trustees in April following an investigation by the Mathis Police Department.

As KRIS 6 News first reported Mathis Police Department opened an investigation into Masters after Mathis ISD school trustees were provided with documents from the superintendent of the "improper electronic communication with a former student."

Mathis Police Chief Guillermo “Willie” Figueroa launched an investigation separate from the school districts.

In April KRIS 6 News reported that - after examining the digital evidence - Mathis PD determined that Masters, despite engaging in “disturbing, unprofessional, and inappropriate” behaviors while messaging the former student, technically committed no crime.

