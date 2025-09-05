Game Night South Texas: Refugio runs all over London in dominant victory

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — It wasn't a smooth ride the whole night for Refugio.

Quarterback Ray Lewis threw two first half interceptions in the road matchup versus London. But instead of hanging his head or pouting, the senior quarterback trusted his team and took advantage of each opportunity he had to get on the scoreboard.

Lewis rushed for three touchdowns on the way to a 55-6 win over the Pirates in week two.

"I try to be a leader as much as I can out here so I don't let anything phase me," Lewis said. "If I throw a pick I'm just moving on next play I'm gonna do my job my team is gonna do their job."

Late in the first quarter, Lewis threw a ball that was picked off by London's Jake Casteneda. A few plays later defensive back Laytyn Garza took the ball back with an interception of his own. He returned it into the red zone where Lewis rushed it in to extend the lead to 21-6 in the second quarter.

It's another strong showing for Refugio, one of the best teams in 2-A, who followed up a 48-6 victory in week one with another dominant effort.

They'll host Edna next Friday. London will visit Tuloso-Midway on Friday.

