Friday Night Fever: Green rushes for 4 TD's, Sinton stays undefeated with win over Gregory-Portland

SINTON, TX — It wasn't always pretty but the Sinton Pirates have moved to 4-0.

Gregory-Portland (3-1) visited Pirate Stadium on Friday where Sinton won 38-28 thanks to a dominant rushing attack.

"That is Sinton Pirate football right there," senior offensive lineman Clay Mitchell said postgame. "O-Line is a huge part of this one unit."

Mitchell and the rest of the Pirate offensive line opened up lanes like the Red Sea for running back Mykha Green. The senior running back accounted for four TD's. He rushed for 233 yards on scoring plays alone.

Green had one word to describe the night: "Dominant."

Gregory-Portland trailed 10-0 at halftime thanks to bend-don't-break defense. Junior QB Carter Dominguez ran in a two-yard score early in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 17-14. But as soon as Sinton took the field again they responded. Green scored from 67 yards out to swiftly end the Wildcats' comeback hopes.

From there the two teams traded blows offensively until the final whistle.

Sinton will look to continue its undefeated season facing Miller next week. Gregory-Portland will host Alice with a chance to bounce back.

