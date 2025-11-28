Friday Night Fever 2025 - Third round playoff football Coastal Bend highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's round 3 of High School Football Playoffs! Five local teams have made it this far.
UIL 5A-DII
|FINAL
|Comalander Stadium in San Antonio
|GREGORY-PORTLAND
|BOERNE
|7
|38
FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER UIL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL: Gregory-Portland 7, Boerne 38
UIL 4A-DI
|FINAL
|Dub Farris Stadium in San Antonio
|CALALLEN
|LA VERNIA
|13
|31
FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: LA VERNIA 31, SINTON 13
UIL 4A-DII
|FINAL
|Comalander Stadium in San Antonio
|SINTON
|WIMBERLEY
|35
|26
FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: SINTON 35, WIMBERLEY 26
|FINAL
|Buccaneer Stadium
|ROCKPORT-FULTON
|CUERO
|27
|48
FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: CUERO 48, ROCKPORT-FULTON 27
UIL 2A-DI
|FINAL
|Port Lavaca Calhoun
|REFUGIO
|GANADO
|40
|13
FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: REFUGIO 40, GANADO 13
