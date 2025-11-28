Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Friday Night Fever 2025 - Third round playoff football Coastal Bend highlights and scores

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER UIL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL: Gregory-Portland 7, Boerne 38
FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER UIL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL: Gregory-Portland 7, Boerne 38
Gregory-Portland senior running back Cody Adame hugs a coach
G-P Football
Calallen's Ian Perez wears childhood cancer ribbon sticker
FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: SINTON 35, WIMBERLEY 26
FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: CUERO 48, ROCKPORT-FULTON 27
FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: LA VERNIA 31, SINTON 13
FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: REFUGIO 40, GANADO 13
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's round 3 of High School Football Playoffs! Five local teams have made it this far.

UIL 5A-DII

FINALComalander Stadium in San Antonio
GREGORY-PORTLANDBOERNE
738
FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER UIL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL: Gregory-Portland 7, Boerne 38

UIL 4A-DI

FINALDub Farris Stadium in San Antonio
CALALLENLA VERNIA
1331
FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: LA VERNIA 31, SINTON 13

UIL 4A-DII

FINALComalander Stadium in San Antonio
SINTONWIMBERLEY
3526
FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: SINTON 35, WIMBERLEY 26

FINALBuccaneer Stadium
ROCKPORT-FULTONCUERO
2748
FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: CUERO 48, ROCKPORT-FULTON 27

UIL 2A-DI

FINALPort Lavaca Calhoun
REFUGIOGANADO
4013
FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: REFUGIO 40, GANADO 13

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.