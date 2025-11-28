Friday Night Fever 2025 - Third round playoff football Coastal Bend highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's round 3 of High School Football Playoffs! Five local teams have made it this far.

UIL 5A-DII



FINAL Comalander Stadium in San Antonio GREGORY-PORTLAND BOERNE 7 38

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER UIL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL: Gregory-Portland 7, Boerne 38

UIL 4A-DI



FINAL Dub Farris Stadium in San Antonio CALALLEN LA VERNIA 13 31

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: LA VERNIA 31, SINTON 13

UIL 4A-DII



FINAL Comalander Stadium in San Antonio SINTON WIMBERLEY 35 26

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: SINTON 35, WIMBERLEY 26

FINAL Buccaneer Stadium ROCKPORT-FULTON CUERO 27 48

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: CUERO 48, ROCKPORT-FULTON 27

UIL 2A-DI



FINAL Port Lavaca Calhoun REFUGIO GANADO 40 13

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: REFUGIO 40, GANADO 13

