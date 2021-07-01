Former Carroll star basketball player returns home to coach her alma mater

CORPUS CHRITI, Texas — It was always Lauren Bell's dream to return to Carroll High School and coach girls basketball. That dream became reality this summer when she was hired to take over the Lady Tigers program.

"Wearing this blue on my shirt and being back at the school I played at is unbelievable," said Bell. "I just show up to work every day trying to do my best to help the girls."

Bell played four years at Carroll before graduating in 2008. She cut her teeth at Ray where she coached eight years and became the first female at Ray to serve as a varsity assistant for the boy's basketball team.

"I had a great opportunity that a lot of female coaches don't get," said Bell. "It was the best time of my life so far but I think it's about to get ever better leading the Lady Tigers."

A hard nosed player herself, Bell wants to pass on those same traits to her players.

"I always wanted to be one of the hardest working people in the gym every day," said Bell. "Those lessons I absorbed as a student athlete I would love to pass on the girls now and future generations to come as Lady Tigers."