FOLLOW LIVE: Sinton vs. Celina in the UIL State Baseball Semifinal

KRIS 6 News
Posted at 5:15 PM, Jun 08, 2022
The Sinton Pirates are competing in the UIL State Baseball Tournament for the second year in a row.

FOLLOW ALONG LIVE: The KRIS 6 digital team will be live-tweeting today's game.

The Pirates faced Celina at UT’s Disch Falk Field in Austin, which is a big deal for Pirates head coach Adrian Alaniz.

Alaniz was a pitcher for The Longhorns in the early 2000s and won a national championship there in 2005, tossing a no-hitter in Austin against rival Oklahoma that same year.

Now, he’s back in Austin and gets to share the experience with his players.

“It’s a great feeling to be back there with my hometown, with these boys, because they’ve obviously worked hard to get to that point. so, sharing that special memory together is going to be awesome,” he said.

