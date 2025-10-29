Blitzes to blue skies: Rockport-Fulton 17-year-old Kam Alston balances football and flight

ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton Pirates football team is having a great season. Their record is (6-3, 3-0). The Pirates' defense has done a great job up front, and their senior linebacker Kam Alston is in the top three on the team in tackles, but it's his unique story off the field that inspires his teammates.

"We've had a team that is so close," Alston said. "It's like nothing I've ever been a part of. Everyone just meshes together so nicely, and we've found relatively good success this season as well."

As soon as the ball is snapped, Alston gives it 100 percent. He's totaled 47 tackles, 1 sack and 4 quarterback hurries through 6 games. He was even given the opportunity to score a touchdown on offense.

"That was one play," Alston said. "I've never scored a touchdown in my life, so it was a one-time thing."

Larissa Liska

But it was not an easy journey for Alston.

"He got injured earlier this year, and the heart that he has, he just has a presence," said Rockport-Fulton football head coach Eric Soza. "His voice means a lot in that locker room."

On the field, he's flying to the ball, but the 17-year-old's other hobby takes him to the sky.

"I took my first flight when I was 9 years old. I don't know who let a 9-year-old even close to the controls of a plane," Alston said. "That's not my place to judge, but I took my first flight with my grandpa. He has his pilot's license."

Larissa Liska

Alston balanced flying, football and working a job from May through late August to achieve his dream.

"They called me captain. Yeah, the day I got my pilot's license, it was a school day," Alston said. "I came back to school and they were like 'what's up captain'.

A minimum of 40 hours of flight time is required to earn a pilot's license. Plus, hours of studying weather and math.

"The man who taught me how to fly lives in Corpus Christi. His name is Gordon Lester," Alston said. "He was a Vietnam helicopter pilot, test pilot, and all of the works."

Alston family

I was given the chance to experience what Alston has learned flying a plane. The first person outside of his family.

"The coolest part for me is just being in the air," Alston said. "I mean I've wanted to do this since I was 9-years-old. Actually earlier than that. It's just so nice to be able to finally do it and share something I enjoy with everyone else."

Larissa Liska

Rockport-Fulton is on a bye week, but they'll finish the regular season with a UIL 5A-DII District 15 game against the Sinton Pirates (7-1, 1-1) on Friday, Nov. 7. R-F is just one victory away from winning their first district championship since 2019.