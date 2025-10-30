Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friday Night Fever 2025 - Week 10 Football highlights and scores

It's week ten of Friday Night Football! We have mostly all district games except for a private school non-district matchup this week.

Below you'll find a list of scores from across the area.

THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES

1st Quarter7:00 pm
WESLACO EASTVETERANS MEMORIAL
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
MOODYKING
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
ODEMBANQUETTE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
PREMONTRIVERA KAUFER
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
GOLIADARANSAS PASS
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
COASTAL CHRISTIANARLINGTON
00

FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES

1st Quarter7:00 pm
FLOUR BLUFFPSJA NORTH
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
INCARNATE WORDST MARY'S HALL
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
RAYCARROLL
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
G-PMILLER
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
BEEVILLEBAY CITY
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
HIDALGOCALALLEN
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
CUEROINGLESIDE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
HM KINGLA FERIA
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
SINTONROBSTOWN
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
RAYMONDVILLEBISHOP
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
EDNAWEST OSO
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
FALFURRIASSAN DIEGO
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
LONDONPALACIOS
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
MATHIS ORANGE GROVE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
RIO HONDOSANTA GERTRUDIS
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
GEORGE WESTHEBRONVILLE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
SKIDMORE-TYNANREFUGIO
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
THREE RIVERSSANTA MARIA
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
BEN BOLTAGUA DULCE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
BENAVIDESKNIPPA
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
ANNAPOLISGALVESTON O'CONNEL
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
NEW BAUNFELS CHRISTIANJOHN PAUL
00

