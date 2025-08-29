Friday Night Fever 2025 - Week 1 Football highlights and scores

It's week one of Friday Night Football! We have district and non-district games this week.
Below you'll find a list of scores from across the area.
H.S. Football Preview Show 2025 highlighting the Coastal Bend
THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES:
|Final
|7:00 pm Game Time
|MILLER
|VETERAN'S MEMORIAL
|13
|34
Game Night South Texas 2025: Veterans Memorial vs. Miller
|Final
|7:30 pm Game Time
|FLOUR BLUFF
|MEXICO CITY
|42
|14
|Final
|7:00 pm Game Time
|MOODY
|TULOSO-MIDWAY
|23
|54
|Final
|7:00 pm Game Time
|BISHOP
|LONDON
|21
|28
|Final
|7:30 pm Game Time
|FREER
|BANQUETTE
|29
|16
|Final
|7:00 pm Game Time
|HM KING
|SA BRACKENRIDGE
|33
|21
FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|ALICE
|CARROLL
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|CC KING
|SA LANIER
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|RAY
|LAREDO NIXON
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|G-P
|CALALLEN
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|SINTON
|BEEVILLE
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|LA FERIA
|INGLESIDE
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|ROBSTOWN
|SA KENNEDY
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|ORANGE GROVE
|ROCKPORT FULTON
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|ARANSAS PASS
|RIVIERA KAUFER
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|WEST OSO
|SANTA GERTRUDIS
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|FALFURRIAS
|HEBBRONVILLE
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|INCARNATE WORD
|HILL COUNTRY CHRISTIAN
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|BEN BOLT
|ODEM
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|TAFT
|MATHIS
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|PREMONT
|MONTE ALTO
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|REFUGIO
|COTULLA
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|NATALIA
|SKIDMORE-TYNAN
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|FALLS CITY
|THREE RIVERS
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|KENEDY
|AGUA DULCE
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|BLOOMINGTON
|WOODSBORO
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|BENAVIDES
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|ANNAPOLIS
|RUNGE
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|JOHN PAUL
|SA ST ANTHONY'S
|0
|0