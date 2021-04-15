Former Spur LaMarcus Aldridge announces NBA retirement

Former San Antonio Spur LaMarcus Aldridge announced his retirement by Twitter Thursday morning, ending a 15-season NBA career.

Aldridge, 36, played 5 1/2 seasons with the Spurs before he was given the opportunity to seek other opportunities with other NBA teams earlier this season. On March 25, he reached a contract buyout with San Antonio and signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

He started his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, spending nine years there after he was the No. 2 selection in the 2006 NBA Draft after playing collegiately at Texas.

Aldridge said the retirement comes as he deals with an irregular heartbeat.

"Though I'm better now, what I felt with my heart that night was still one of the scariest things I've experienced," Aldridge said. "With that being said, I've made the difficult retirement to retire from the NBA."

He was a seven-time NBA All-Star, was chosen twice on the All-NBA second team in 2015 and 2018 and was three times on the All-NBA third team in 2011, 2014 and 2016.

Aldridge finishes his career with averages of 19.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.