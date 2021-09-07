Former Washington running back pleads guilty in health care fraud scheme

Former Washington Football Team running back Clinton Portis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud on Friday.

According to USA Today, Portis signed the plea agreement a week after his criminal trial in a U.S. District Court in Kentucky concluded, in which a jury couldn't reach a decision.

His second trial was slated to begin on Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

USA Today reported that Portis would be sentenced on Jan. 6 and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Portis was charged last year with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud.

Pro Football Talk reported that Portis admitted as part of the plea agreement that he filed false reimbursement claims through the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan for equipment that wasn’t medically necessary.

The plan helps former players to pay medical expenses that aren't covered by insurance.

According to the media outlets, Portis allowed former NFL linebacker Robert McCune to submit claims on his behalf to seek reimbursement of $99,264 for an oxygen chamber and a cryosauna.

Portis retired from the league in 2012.