Former Blackhawks player sues team for alleged sexual assault by assistant

A former Chicago Blackhawks player has filed a lawsuit against his former team, saying he was sexually assaulted in 2010 by a former assistant coach.

The unnamed player said the assault occurred during the team's playoff run for the Stanley Cup, and the team did nothing after he informed them of what had happened, the Associated Press reported.

Chicago public radio station WBEZ reported that former assistant coach Bradley Aldrich was convicted in Michigan in 2013 of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a student.

According to the Associated Press, Aldrich's conviction occurred after he had left the Blackhawks.

The former hockey player's attorney Susan Loggans said that because the Blackhawks didn't stop Aldrich, he went on to assault a Michigan student and possibly others.

Aldrich's attorney told WBEZ that he denies the lawsuit's allegations.

The Blackhawks also said that the "allegations directed at it were groundless," the AP reported.

The unnamed player is seeking more than $150,000 in damages.