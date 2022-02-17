Former Angels employee convicted in Skaggs' overdose death

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been convicted of providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas.

Eric Kay was convicted one count each of drug distribution resulting in death and drug conspiracy.

He faces up to life in prison.

The Associated Press reported his sentencing is scheduled for June 28.

Skaggs' widow, Carli, and his mother, Debbie, hugged as the verdict was announced.

Kay took off his jacket and tie and was placed into handcuffs, nodding toward his family and friends in the courtroom.

Skaggs was found dead in a suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019.

A coroner's report said a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl, and oxycodone was in his system.

Five major league players, including pitchers Matt Harvey, Cam Bedrosian, and Blake Parker, testified that Kay gave them oxycodone pills sometime between 2017-19, the news outlet reported.

The pitchers said Skaggs' death scared them from using the pain killer.

Harvey was granted immunity from prosecution.

During his testimony, he admitted to using cocaine in New York and California and obtaining oxycodone pills for Skaggs, the news outlet reported.

Kay, who never testified, was with the team when they were in Texas, his first game since returning from rehab.

After Skaggs died, Kay was placed on leave and never returned to the team.