Corpus Christi Community Center hosts local celebrity sparring fundraiser, attendees get free gym membership

The Corpus Christi Community Center is ringing the bell for its first fundraiser of the year.

"Champions for Charity" will pit local celebrities against each other in the sparring ring. Doors open Friday, April 10th at 6pm and the show begins at 7:30pm.

All proceeds will go back to funding family programs at the non-profit community center.

Every attendee will get two drink tickets at the celebrity sparring event and a one-month membership to the Corpus Christi Community Center. That includes access to the swimming pool, gym, basketball courts, and more. You can buy tickets at this link.

Here's the lineup for Friday's sparring matches.

- Malorie Romero vs. Indiya Cooper

- John Dominguez vs. Richard Shelton

- Laura Ramos vs. Annalisa Rios

- Anthony Perez vs. Michael George

- Kelly Black vs. Lori Lee Garcia

- Justin Majick vs. Joe Benavides

Drew Bishop and Taylor Alanis will emcee Friday's showdown. For more information visit the Corpus Christi Community Center Facebook page.

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