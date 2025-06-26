Cooper Flagg goes to the Dallas Mavericks No. 1 in the 2025 NBA Draft

Cooper Flagg went No. 1 in the 2025 NBA Draft Wednesday, picked by the Dallas Mavericks.

Flagg, who just finished a banner season as a forward for Duke University, led his team to the Final Four and won college player of the year as a freshman. He's the fifth Duke payer to be drafted in the No. 1 spot since 1999. He led the team in scoring, with 19.2 points per game.

The San Antonio Spurs selected point guard Dylan Harper No. 2 overall.

Harper played just one season at Rutgers, where he averaged 19.4 points per game. He is the son of NBA great Ron Harper. On the Spurs he will play with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.

The Philadelphia 76ers took VJ Edgecombe third overall.

Edgecombe, who played guard for Baylor, is noted for his athleticism and scored high marks in the NBA combine. He fits with the 76ers' plan to put more focus on athleticism and young players, as the team's stars like Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey struggle with injury.

The Charlotte Hornets selected Kon Knueppel fourth overall.

Knueppel, who played as a forward for Duke, scores highly in shooting rankings and was the ACC Tournament MVP. He credited Duke's program for preparing him for the high stakes of the big leagues.

The Utah Jazz took Ace Bailey 5th overall.

Bailey played forward for Rutgers. He is known for his versatility but sometimes struggled in shooting scenarios. He did not interview or work out with teams ahead of the draft, telling ESPN he was focused on fundamentals.

RELATED STORY | Thunder beat Pacers 103-91 to capture NBA title

The other picks in the top 10 on Wednesday include:

No. 6 Pick — Washington Wizards — Tre Johnson, guard from Texas

No. 7 Pick — New Orleans Pelicans — Jeremiah Fears, guard from Oklahoma

No. 8 Pick — Brooklyn Nets — Egor Demin, guard/forward from BYU

No. 9 Pick — Toronto Raptors — Collin Murray-Boyles, forward from South Carolina

No. 10 Pick — Phoenix Suns (traded from Houston Rockets) — Khaman Maluach, center from Duke