Coastal Bend softball Regional Final fourth round playoffs 2026 highlights, scores and schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 28 Coastal Bend softball teams competed in the UIL first round of playoffs. 3 will play in the Regional Final fourth round. Calallen is looking to defend their UIL 4A-DI State Championship and chasing the first 4-peat in Texas high school softball history.

UIL 4A-DI

Calallen vs. Gonzales

One Game Only: Friday at 6 p.m. at Jourdanton

UIL 4A-DII

Ingleside vs. Wimberley

Game 1: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Karnes City

Game 2: Saturday at 1 p.m. at Karnes City

Game 3 (If Necessary): Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Karnes City

UIL 3A-DII

Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Jourdanton

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Beeville

Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Beeville

Game 3 (If Necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2