Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Coastal Bend soccer Regional Semifinal third round playoffs 2026 schedule, highlights and scores

London girls soccer wins Area playoffs
Larissa Liska
London girls soccer wins Area playoffs
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 8 Coastal Bend soccer teams advanced to the UIL Regional Semifinal playoffs, three boys teams and five girls squads. All the teams are chasing a similar goal, to become the first soccer program in Coastal Bend history to win a UIL State Championship.

BOYS SOCCER
5A-DI:
Flour Bluff vs. Southwest Legacy, Friday at 7 p.m.at Gustafson Stadium in San Antonio
4A-DI:
Beeville vs. Davenport, Friday at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium in Yoakum
4A-DII:
London vs. San Antonio Memorial, Friday at 7 p.m. at Poteet High School

GIRLS SOCCER
5A-DI:
Veterans Memorial vs. Smithson Valley, Friday at 5 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium in Yoakum
4A-DI:
Calallen vs. La Vernia, Friday at 8 p.m. at Eschenburg Field in Floresville
Tuloso-Midway vs. Davenport, Friday at 6 p.m. at Harlandale High School in San Antonio
4A-DII:
London vs. Canyon Lake, Friday at 7 p.m. at Somerset Junior High School
Ingleside vs. Wimberley, Friday at 6 p.m. at Eschenburg Field in Floresville