Coastal Bend soccer Regional Semifinal third round playoffs 2026 schedule, highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 8 Coastal Bend soccer teams advanced to the UIL Regional Semifinal playoffs, three boys teams and five girls squads. All the teams are chasing a similar goal, to become the first soccer program in Coastal Bend history to win a UIL State Championship.
BOYS SOCCER
5A-DI:
Flour Bluff vs. Southwest Legacy, Friday at 7 p.m.at Gustafson Stadium in San Antonio
4A-DI:
Beeville vs. Davenport, Friday at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium in Yoakum
4A-DII:
London vs. San Antonio Memorial, Friday at 7 p.m. at Poteet High School
GIRLS SOCCER
5A-DI:
Veterans Memorial vs. Smithson Valley, Friday at 5 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium in Yoakum
4A-DI:
Calallen vs. La Vernia, Friday at 8 p.m. at Eschenburg Field in Floresville
Tuloso-Midway vs. Davenport, Friday at 6 p.m. at Harlandale High School in San Antonio
4A-DII:
London vs. Canyon Lake, Friday at 7 p.m. at Somerset Junior High School
Ingleside vs. Wimberley, Friday at 6 p.m. at Eschenburg Field in Floresville