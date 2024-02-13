Campbell's Calallen career ends, football coach retires after 42 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beginning in July 1984, Steve Campbell made a difference for many athletes in the Calallen community. Now in 2024, the Calallen High School Athletic Director and Head Football Coach announced his retirement. A 42 year career that will end after the 2023-2024 school year.

Campbell coached for 40 seasons in Calallen and two at Tuloso-Midway. He replaced Phil Danaher as the Calallen football head coach in Dec. 2021. Danaher, retired due to health reasons, ended his career as the winningest head coach in Texas high school football history with 490.

KRIS 6/Larissa Liska Phil Danaher congratulates Steve Campbell after his first victory as the new Calallen head coach.

Campbell taught and coached in CISD since 1984, the same year that Danaher started his record-breaking coaching career with the Wildcats. He was always by Danaher's side as the defensive coordinator.

During Campbell's 2-year stint as the Wildcats head coach, he posted an overall record of (20-5), including an impressive (13-1) record in 2022 that ended in the UIL 4A-DI Regional Final. In 2023, the Wildcats finished (7-4) falling to Beeville in the first round of playoffs.

He also won 16 district titles as Calallen's boys track coach, with 45 state qualifiers and 3 individual state champions.

Coach Campbell’s mission statement is “to guide students in their pursuit of excellence on and off the field of play, in order to cultivate lifetime skills preparing them to compete and succeed in the ‘Game of Life’”. He has been an exceptional role model to the students of Calallen, and has impacted generations of young men and women.

He graduated from Ray High School in 1977 and graduated from Texas Lutheran College in 1981 and received his Master's Degree in 1982 from Sul Ross State University.

The district will conduct a formal search for his replacement.

Cambell's Calallen Era – 40 seasons

Overall Record - (442-85-2)

Home Field Record - (197-20-2) including 43 straight wins from 1990-1997

District Championships (Sole or Co) – 25

Undefeated Regular Seasons – 13

Undefeated District Seasons – 23

10+ Wins Seasons – 32

Points Scored – 18,661

Points Allowed – 6,719

Shutouts – 106

Times Shutout – 7

16 Consecutive Seasons w/10+ Wins – 2nd longest all-time all classifications

40 consecutive winning seasons – 3rd longest streak in Texas

55 consecutive district wins from 1994-2002

Campbell's Playoff Records

Playoff Record - (93-39)

39 straight seasons in the playoffs – Longest streak in Texas

Bi-District – (35-2)

Area – (25-8)

Regional Semifinals – (19-10)

Regional Finals – (12-7)

State Semifinals – (2-10) (1993-1997, 2000, 2003, 2005, 2010, 2011, 2016, 2018)

State Finals – (0-2) (2005 and 2016)