Brock outlasts London 5-2; Pirates advanced to four straight UIL 3A State Tournaments

ROUND ROCK, Tx — The London Pirates (39-4) ended their season in the UIL 3A State Semifinals, falling to Brock (35-3) 5-2 on Friday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. This was the Pirates fourth year in-a-row to the State Tournament.

London pitcher Blayne Lyne, a Texas A&M signee, started the game. He went 2.1 innings, dealing 5 strikeouts while allowing 2 runs and walking 3 batters. Senior Blake Watters came in relief going 3.2 innings. He served up 2 strikeouts, allowing 3 runs and walking 4. Ethan Ortega closed the game pitching the seventh frame.

London graduates 10 seniors on their roster.

London Baseball UIL 3A State Tournament History

2024: London falls 5-2 to Brock in State Semifinals

2023: London falls 5-1 to Wall in State Semifinals

2022: London defeats Brock 16-13 in State Championship

2021: London falls 8-7 to Malakoff in State Championship