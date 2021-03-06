Bishop falls in girl's state semi-final 78-41

The Bishop Lady Badgers historic run came to an end Saturday when they fell to Fairfield 78-41 in the class 3A state semi-finals in Houston. Bishop trailed by seven points going into the second quarter, but Fairfield went on an 18-2 run and led by 21 points at halftime.

Fairfield kept the pressure up the entire second half and never allowed the Lady Badgers back in the game.

Despite the loss, Bishop still enjoys their greatest season ever going 28-2 and advancing to the final four for the first time in school history. No seniors on this team, so everyone returns next year to make another title run.