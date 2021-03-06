Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Bishop falls in girl's state semi-final 78-41

items.[0].videoTitle
Bishop falls in girl's state semi-final 78-41
Posted at 5:19 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 19:42:42-05

The Bishop Lady Badgers historic run came to an end Saturday when they fell to Fairfield 78-41 in the class 3A state semi-finals in Houston. Bishop trailed by seven points going into the second quarter, but Fairfield went on an 18-2 run and led by 21 points at halftime.

Fairfield kept the pressure up the entire second half and never allowed the Lady Badgers back in the game.

Despite the loss, Bishop still enjoys their greatest season ever going 28-2 and advancing to the final four for the first time in school history. No seniors on this team, so everyone returns next year to make another title run.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education