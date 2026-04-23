Beeville's Terry Foster inducted into Texas Chapter's National Wrestling Hall of Fame

BEEVILLE, Texas — Beeville wrestling head coach Terry Foster was one of six awarded the Lifetime Service to Wrestling honor by the Texas Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame on April 11 in Grapevine. Foster was joined by Rex Anderson, Randall Balch, Chuck Brown, Donna Daniel and Ronald Paul Pratt.

Terry Foster

The 2025-2026 season was the last for Foster coaching at A.C. Jones High School in Beeville. He served as head wrestling coach from 1999 to 2025 and will be semi-retired to focus more on his family and his son, who will be a senior next year.

During his 26 years at A.C. Jones, Foster built a dual record of (276-88). In 25 out of his 26 years as head coach, Beeville wrestling was represented at the UIL State tournament.

Foster coached 139 individual district wrestling champions, 81 regional placers, 12 regional champions and 81 state qualifiers. He also coached eight All-State placers, which included two who placed sixth, three who placed fifth, two who placed fourth and one State Champion.

Terry Foster

Under his leadership, the boys team won 10 district championships in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2014 and 2015. The girls team won three district championships in 2004, 2005 and 2006.

Foster was named district coach of the year 10 times and was the 2020 Region IV Male Coach of the Year.