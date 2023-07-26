Singer Lana Del Rey works at Alabama Waffle House; unclear why

This month, images showing singer Lana Del Rey working at a Waffle House diner restaurant in Florence, Alabama, were posted to social media, leaving many wondering: Why is she working there?

She is a six-time Grammy-nominated recording artist who has garnered fame across the globe. Yet, on July 20, reports and social media posts showed the singer wearing the typical Waffle House wait staff uniform and apron posing in photos with her "manager" and "siblings."

Her yellow name tag read, simply: "Lana."

She could be seen pouring coffee into mugs, with her hair tied up.

With a net worth that isreportedly in the range ofabout $30 million, she had fans wondering if it was part of an upcoming music project, or rehearsals for a film, perhaps.

Efforts to get clarification from the artist's management went unanswered.

Lyrics for a song by the singer called "Paris, Texas" mention the town of Florence in Alabama, but that was one of the only clues connecting why she chose that city, and that restaurant.

A worker at the restaurant posted photos on Facebook writing, "Had so much fun with Lana Del Rey, she is so humble, funny and such a good sport!!"

She could be seen in a video checking her mobile phone and telling someone not to film another person "without his permission."

"There is no Summertime Sadness here!!" wrote LaShawn D. Tuttle, who works at the Waffle House. She posted other photos of her posing with the singer.

Muscle Shoals is around five miles away from Florence, Alabama, leading some to speculate that she may be recording music there. The area is known for having a rich history for recording artists including Aretha Franklin, the Osmonds, Mac Davis, and Duane Allman, according to the City of Muscle Shoals' website.

