Showing heart: Upcoming fashion and talent show spotlights love and inclusivity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special event is coming to Corpus Christi.

On Friday, Nov. 7, Special Hearts in the Arts is hosting a fashion and talent show. The local non-profit provides weekly fine arts classes and performances for people of all ages with special needs.

Patrick Johnstone/KRIS 6 News Special Hearts in the Arts performers sing a song Friday

The non-profit is no stranger to performing for the community.

At 7 p.m. the stars of the evening will take the stage to model their favorite styles and share their talents. The community is invited to show their support at the Alexia's Event Center, located at 2429 Johanna St.

Admission is $10 at the door. There will also be a silent auction and door prizes. To learn more about the non-profit and how you can get involved, click here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!