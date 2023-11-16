Senate votes 87-11 to pass short-term government funding bill

The Senate has voted 87-11 to approve a stopgap bill to prevent a government shutdown, which will extend government funding through the beginning of next year.

The House of Representatives approved the bill on Tuesday.

The bill now goes straight to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign the bill as soon as it lands on his desk.

“If it passes the Senate, the President will sign this continuing resolution that maintains current funding levels and has no harmful policy riders,” a White House official told Scripps News earlier Wednesday.

The bill doesn't include extra aid for Israel or Ukraine or any humanitarian aid for Palestinians, but it covers key areas such as military construction, Veterans Affairs, transportation, housing, and the Energy Department.

"Because of bipartisan cooperation, we are keeping the government open, without any poison pills or harmful cuts to vital programs, a great outcome for the American people," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday before the final vote. "Today's continuing resolution is a good first step, and a very good omen for the future. I hope we see more bipartisanship down the line."

Government funding was scheduled to end this week on Nov. 17. A signed bill would extend funding until Jan. 19 for some federal agencies and to Feb. 2 for others, while a long-term package is negotiated.

