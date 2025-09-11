Science Snippet x Hot Topics in the Tropics: 2025 peak of season is unusual

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — September 10 is known as the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. But what makes it the peak?

This day marks the climatological peak of the season since by this date, the basin has usually already seen the bulk of its activity. On average (1991–2020), about eight to nine named storms have formed by September 10, including roughly four hurricanes and nearly two major hurricanes. That represents about 60% of a “typical” season’s total storm count.

Of course, every hurricane season is different. During the busiest season on record, 17 storms had formed by September 10, 2020. In a quiet season like 1983, only two named storms had formed.

And while it's unusual to have zero named storms in the basin on September 10, it's even more rare to have a peak day where nothing is "brewing". There have only been 12 seasons where the National Hurricane Center's Tropical Weather Outlook has been 'empty', and no tropical development is expected. That's 12 out of 75 years of modern records, or about 16 percent of peak's. September 10, 2025 was not one of those ultra rare days:

And even now that we're beginnig the 'falling action' of hurricane season, most of the Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) is yet to be seen.

As discussed in an earlier blog, Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) is a metric used to capture not just how many storms form in a season, but how long they last and how strong they get. It’s calculated by adding up the maximum sustained winds of every active tropical storm or hurricane, measured every six hours, and then calculating a season summation. A short-lived tropical storm might only contribute a small amount of ACE, while a long-tracking Major Hurricane like Irma (2017) can rack up dozens of ACE units by itself. Climatologically, the Atlantic averages about 122 ACE units per season (1991–2020), and by September 10 — the statistical peak of the season — the basin typically has built up around 50 ACE units, or roughly 40 percent of the season’s total. This is why early September often feels so “busy”: not only are more storms forming, but they’re lasting longer and producing most of the season’s energy.

It's why it's important to stay prepared all season long.