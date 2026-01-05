Artificial intelligence expected to dominate CES 2026 in Las Vegas

CES 2026 begins in Las Vegas this week, bringing together more than 4,500 exhibitors and an expected 140,000 attendees, creating the premier platform for new electronics products to make their debut.

From tech giants like Samsung and LG to innovative startups, this year's show extends far beyond traditional consumer gadgets.

Attendees can expect to see smarter glasses and wearables rolling out alongside humanoid robots, chip advancements, improved smart home devices, and innovations in mobility, transportation and health care.

The common thread connecting all these technologies is what industry experts are calling context-aware AI, where artificial intelligence is integrated directly into devices. This allows systems to adapt to users without requiring extensive button presses or voice commands.

AI spending is fueling one of the tech industry's most explosive growth periods, with the U.S. hoping to leverage this technology for economic growth on the global stage.

The transformative technology is driving hundreds of billions of dollars in investment into data centers. However, economic pressures including higher interest rates and new tariffs have forced companies to reconsider their manufacturing and development strategies.

Despite manufacturers focusing on developing cheaper materials and domestic supply chains, concerns are growing over a potential AI bubble as companies showcased at CES race to establish market dominance.