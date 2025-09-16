Trump extends deadline for TikTok ban, keeping the app available in the US for now

President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday that will allow TikTok to continue service in the U.S. nearly until the end of the year.

Under the new order, TikTok will remain usable in the U.S. through at least December 16, 2025.

The order delays the enforcement of a rule that would require ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, to divest from the popular video-sharing app. Lawmakers passed the bipartisan measure citing concerns that the Chinese government could compel the company to hand over U.S. user data or manipulate TikTok’s algorithm to influence public opinion.

President Trump has now delayed enforcement of the ban four times. The first delay came through an executive order on Jan. 20, his first day in office. The second delay occurred in April, when White House officials believed they were close to finalizing a deal to spin off TikTok into a U.S.-owned company, a plan that never materialized. The latest delay, issued in June, is set to expire Sept. 17.

On Monday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. and China have reached a "framework" for a permanent deal to keep TikTok open in the U.S.

President Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the deal on Friday.