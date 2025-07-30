Tsunami alerts issued for Alaska, Hawaii, US West Coast following Magnitude 8.7 earthquake near Russia

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a slew of tsunami alerts across Alaska, Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast following a Magnitude 8.7 earthquake near eastern Russia, in the North Pacific Ocean.

Tsunami warnings were in effect for parts of Hawaii and Alaska, Russia’s Kamchatka’s Peninsula and the Pacific coast of Japan.

The National Weather Service said tsunami waves could threaten the entire coastline of Hawaii. Waves were forecast to arrive around 7:17 p.m. on Tuesday, Hawaii Time, or 1:17 a.m. Wednesday ET. Waves were forecast to be from three to as much as 11 feet high.

NOAA's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center Director Dr. Chip McCreery said they are expecting a "significant tsunami" in Hawaii based on data and that it could be Wednesday morning before the warning is lifted.

"Tsunami waves efficiently wrap around islands," forecasters wrote in the latest bulletin for Hawaii. "All shores are at risk no matter what direction they face."

In Hawaii, evacuation sirens prompted residents to move to higher ground. Officials were preparing to open evacuation routes away from the coast.

Heavy traffic affected evacuation efforts in Hawaii late on Tuesday night, causing long lines at gas stations and turning trips that normally took minutes into ventures of over an hour.

During a press conference Tuesday night, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said data measured tsunami waves at Midway Atoll, the halfway point between Japan and Hawaii, from peak to trough at six feet.

Green said it was still too early to tell how significant the tsunami waves would be as they reached the island state, but warned that the waves were expected to damage structures and throw debris around.

“It can dislodge trees, that’s why you can’t just be out there. The impact is at great speed,” Gov. Green said. “Any structure that gets loose and strikes the individual could take them out. And people can drown quite easily with the force of that kind of wave.”

Gov. Green said helicopters and water vehicles were staging in case they were needed to perform rescues.

A tsunami warning was in effect for Alaska's Aleutian Islands, from Samalga Pass, Alaska, to Attu, Alaska, including the Pribilof Islands. Parts of the affected area were forecast to see Tsunami waves reaching from three to more than five feet.

Tsunami advisories, which serve as an alert below the highest "warning" level, were in effect for Washington, Oregon and California and in the U.S. territory of Guam.

According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, most areas of Washington, Oregon and California were forecast to see a foot or less than a foot of maximum wave height. In Port Orford, Oregon, wave heights could reach two feet. In Crescent City, California, wave heights could reach from 3.1 to 5.7 feet. In Port San Luis, California, wave heights could reach from 1.7 to 3.2 feet.

San Francisco Emergency Management said "strong, dangerous currents are expected to impact San Francisco beaches, harbor and marina docks, and finger piers in shoreline areas." City officials were evaluating whether evacuations would become necessary.

According to the Tsunami Warning Center, the first waves were forecast to reach Alaskan territory by 4:40 p.m. ADT, or 8:40 p.m. ET, on Tuesday. Waves were forecast to reach Washington and Oregon starting around 11:35 p.m. PT on Tuesday, and the first locations in California about 15 minutes later.

The small Northern California community of Crescent City sounded its tsunami sirens to warn residents about possible tsunami waves. The city suffered a devastating tsunami in 1964 following an earthquake off the coast of Alaska that left 11 people dead.

The earthquake on Tuesday, which struck near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, is one of the strongest ever recorded in the history of earthquake measurement and the strongest since the 2011 9.0 earthquake that caused flooding of nuclear power infrastructure in Japan.

Local media in Russia reported swaying buildings and power and communications outages following the quake.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.