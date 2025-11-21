Salvation Army provides free Thanksgiving meals to Coastal Bend Families

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend announced today that it will distribute 200 free Thanksgiving meal tickets to families in need throughout the community this holiday season.

The organization will begin distributing tickets on a first-come, first-served basis starting Friday, November 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Additional tickets will be available Monday, November 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Salvation Army Center of Hope, located at 1804 Buford St. in Corpus Christi.

Families can redeem their meal tickets on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 27, according to the number assigned on their ticket. The Center of Hope will offer drive-through meal distribution to ensure efficient service.

The meals are for pickup only and are not intended for consumption at The Salvation Army facilities. This approach allows families to take their complete Thanksgiving dinners home to enjoy together in the comfort of their own homes.

To receive a ticket, individuals must provide:

Proof of residency within the Coastal Bend area

The number of people in their household

For more information about the Thanksgiving meal distribution, contact The Salvation Army Center of Hope at 1804 Buford St., Corpus Christi, Texas.

