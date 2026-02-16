Rockport business owners hoping for Valentine boom with annual Chocolate Crawl

As lovebirds prepare to flock to downtown Rockport for the annual Valentine's Chocolate Crawl this Saturday, business owners say the sweet event offers more than just chocolate, it provides a critical boost during what is typically the slowest time of year for businesses.

The self-guided tour, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., invites participants to purchase a $5 ticket, pick up a passport-style pamphlet and visit more than a dozen local businesses for chocolate treats and exclusive discounts.

Along the way, attendees can complete a scavenger hunt for a chance to win prizes contributed by each participating merchant.

For organizers and shopkeepers alike, the crawl represents a lifeline during the winter months when tourist traffic traditionally declines.

"January, February are our slowest months of the year," said Rooster, co-owner of Salt + Light and an event organizer. "Valentine's Day is probably the biggest thing that we have in those months to help us catch up for sales loss that people are just not coming in."

Salt + Light will serve as the starting point for the crawl, where ticket holders can pick up their passports before fanning out across downtown to explore participating businesses.

Among those taking part this year is Quirky Bird's Coffee, a shop that recently relocated to the downtown district. Owner Jamie Fojt said the move has already transformed her business.

"I've never really been on a major path where foot traffic is involved, so it's completely night and day," Fojt said. "I get to see the regulars and get to meet people from all over that just happen to walk by and come on in."

"Working together, promoting each other and getting people to come into places maybe they normally wouldn't come into, just to see what's out there," Fojt said. "There's so many things down here on the strip. You can never step into a retail shop, a Walmart or go on Amazon and be completely fine with getting all the gifts and things you need down here."

Ashley Becvar, owner of The Salty Gypsea, said this weekend marks her second or third time participating in the crawl. The women's boutique, which also carries novelty gifts and jewelry, is currently expanding to include a bar area with margaritas, beer, wine and a dirty soda bar.

Becvar said the event draws a mix of winter Texans and locals alike, providing a much-needed busy weekend during an otherwise quiet season.

"It's a great time. It brings in a lot of our winter Texans that we have in the area, as well as a lot of locals, and it's also our slow time, so it's a good, busy weekend," Becvar said. "Valentine's weekend's always busy to bring those people in during our winter season."

Becvar also emphasized the importance of downtown businesses joining together for events that encourage locals to rediscover their own community.

"I hear all the time from customers, 'Oh, hey, I live here, I've never actually been downtown,'" Becvar said. "So it's really important for not only our winter Texans or people from out of the area, but definitely our locals to realize that we're here. You don't have to go into Corpus or other surrounding areas to find some really great items."

Ashley's mother, Paulette Becvar, who owns the Crazy Craft Candy Shack and Tiki Boutique with her husband are also participating.

"It builds your business up, and a lot of people that come in here have never been in here before, so we get local people and we get out of town people too," Paulette Becvar said.

Participating merchants this year include Salt + Light, Em Kay's Boutique, New Beginnings, Songbird Chic, Salty Gypsy, Rockport Livin', Goin' Coastal Outfitters, Magnolias Two, Quirky Birds Coffee, Tiki Boutique, St. Eve's Noel, Salt Flats Gallery, Wind Wild Boutique, Boujee Booze, Mermaid Ranch and Main Street Coffee House.

