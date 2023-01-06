Reese’s Is Now Making Ice Cream And Other Frozen Treats

You already know and love Reese’s delicious chocolatey peanut butter cups. Now, the popular candy brand is kicking off the new year by taking its beloved treat to the freezer aisle, offering up a handful of new frozen desserts from ice cream to bars, sandwiches and cones.

The treats, which will be hitting store shelves nationwide starting this month, include three ice cream flavors, a peanut butter sandwich, peanut butter and chocolate cones, a dessert bar coated in cake crumbs and a dessert cup, which is essentially an ice cream version of the original peanut butter cup. Prices will range from $2.20 to $7.99.

Starting with the ice cream flavors, you’ll find Reese’s Peanut Butter Light Ice Cream, which is peanut butter ice cream with peanut butter cups and a peanut butter swirl; Reese’s Chocolate Frozen Dairy Dessert, which is the same as the light ice cream except that it has a chocolate base; and Reese’s Mini Pieces Light Ice Cream, which is vanilla light ice cream with Reese’s mini pieces and a peanut butter swirl.

Reese's

For those who love ice cream sandwiches, the Reese’s Peanut Butter Sandwich features a peanut butter ice cream filling with a peanut butter swirl nestled between two chocolate wafers. The Reese’s Peanut Butter Frozen Dairy Dessert Bar is a peanut butter frozen dessert blended with Reese’s peanut butter sauce and covered in a milk chocolatey coating and cake crumbs.

You’ll also find two different flavors of cones together in one eight-pack box. The Reese’s Peanut Butter Cones are made with a peanut butter ice cream base and crispy wafer cones drizzled with a chocolate-flavored coating, while the Reese’s Chocolate Cones are made with chocolate ice cream and have a peanut butter swirl and chocolatey drizzle.

Finally, the Reese’s Peanut Butter Frozen Dessert Cup is a frozen take on the classic Reese’s peanut butter-and-chocolate candy. The dessert features peanut butter ice cream blended with a peanut butter swirl, all covered in a milk chocolate coating.

Reese's

While these products are new, if you swear you’ve had Reese’s ice cream before, you’re not wrong. The brand Breyer’s also makes Reese’s ice cream, blending peanut butter light ice cream with Reese’s cups and swirls of peanut butter.

Breyer’s ice cream is essentially the same as the new Reese’s Peanut Butter Light Ice Cream, but the six other treats made directly from Reese’s are different from anything else in your grocery store’s freezer.

Reese’s new treats comes on the heels of a variety of new frozen treats from Oreo, which launched last January.

Oreo’s treats include bars, cones, sandwiches and tubs of ice cream, all with a creme-flavored base and chunks of Oreo cookies. The bars and cones are also both dipped in a coating made from crushed Oreo cookies.

Which new Reese’s frozen treat are you most excited to try?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.