Two food drives set for Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A couple of food drives will be held to benefit those who need them across the Coastal Bend over the next several days.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank will hold an emergency food distribution Wednesday at the Garcia Arts and Education Center at 2021 Agnes St.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. or while supplies last.

Organizers are asking those who are attending to not arrive before 3 p.m.

They also ask that those participating should stay in their vehicles and have their trunks empty when they arrive.

And the food bank will be in Kingsville on Saturday for a veterans fresh produce distribution.

It will be held at the American Legion Ernest L. Anderson Post 99 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The post is located at 2502 E. Kenedy Ave. in Kingsville.

Those participating will be asked to provide a valid V-A identification card.