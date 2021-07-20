Supply our students program helps students at George Evans Elementary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the past 25 years, KRIS Communications, United Way of the Coastal Bend and HEB have sponsored Operation Supply Our Students giveaway. The donation drive helps provide school supplies to students in need in the Coastal Bend.

If you're shopping at any HEB you'll find tear pads at the registers. Customers can donate $1, $3 or $7 to their grocery bill or you can also donate school supplies until August 17, 2021.

Dr. John Prezas Executive Director for school leadership said, the purpose is to collect supplies and money to provide schools supplies to disadvantaged kids in the coastal bend.

“And especially coming back from the pandemic. We had a lot of students who did not go to school last year because of the pandemic. And one of the parents was worried about clothes, or shoes and worried about a whole of different things and it is great when our community can come together and supply our students with some supplies," said Dr. Prezas.

Former Principal of Evans elementary school, Amanda Cameron, is now the director of Title I SCE with Corpus Christi Independent School District said the supply our school program is a huge help for the families and students of Evans Elementary.

Cameron said Elementary school is always in need of school supplies and other items as well such as clothes and shoes.

“Over the years we have always used supply our school supplies because some of our students would not even come with school supplies. So, we were so gracious enough to get the supplies so on day one our students knew they had what they needed and felt comfortable and their emotional needs were met at Evans elementary, said" Cameron.

In 2019, more than 10,000 underprivileged students were given supplies.

There is also a text to give campaign were viewers can text SOS to 91999 for the option to give any amount they choose.

You can also visit www.uwcb.org to donate to the Operation SOS campaign

Other sponsors include, the Selena Foundation, Bank of American Foundation, Rosendin Foundation, Port Corpus Christi, Valero Corpus Christi Refineries, First State Bank of Texas, NuStar and Hillard Martinez Gonzales

