Moody student makes the best of unconventional senior year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District students who have been learning with the hybrid schedule will be able to return to class for the final six weeks of the school year.

Moody senior student Anna Ortiz said her high-school education changed forever during Spring break of her junior year.

Ortiz said she had to adapt to getting her school work in on time and adjust to online learning. But the positives include that learning remotely should better prepare her for college, Ortiz said.

When asked what were some things she missed the most about her high school experience that was caused by the pandemic, Ortiz said she missed having lunch with friends.

“I miss lunch with my friends being able to sit down at one table all together," she said. "Even though it was 30 minutes we got to catch up on our day as a little break. And then I also miss dances, we missed homecoming and we are not having a prom."

Remote learning remains an option for all families who prefer it. The only change in CCISD is the five high school campuses that were using a hybrid schedule will now have those who opt for in-person learning allowed on campus five days a week.

Ortiz said she is going to make the best of her last few weeks at Moody before she enrolls at the University of Texas to begin college.