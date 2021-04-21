Flour Bluff ISD will offer full-day Pre-K in 2021-22 school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff ISD Early Childhood Center will offer full-day Pre-K for children who meet prekindergarten eligibility requirements.
The service will begin with the 2021-22 school year.
Flour Bluff ISD currently is accepting Pre-K qualifying applications for students who may qualify under the state's requirements.
“Pre-K is a wonderful first step for children to become accustomed to an education environment,” said Amy Seeds, Flour Bluff's ECC principal. “We know that students who experience the Pre-K jump-start have the opportunity to learn and grow and become life-long learners.”
To qualify for Pre-K under the eligibility requirements set by the state of Texas for the 2021-2022 school year, a child must be 4 years of age by September 1, 2021, and also meet at least one of the following criteria:
- Unable to speak and comprehend the English language
- Educationally disadvantaged, which means a student eligible to participate in the national free or reduced-price lunch program
- Homeless
- Child of an active-duty member of the armed forces of the United States, including the state military forces or a reserve component of the armed forces, who was injured or killed while serving on active duty
- Child of a member of the armed forces of the United States, including the state military forces or a reserve component of the armed forces, who was injured or killed while serving on active duty
- Have been in the conservatorship of the Department of Family and Protective Services
- Child of a person eligible for the Star of Texas Award
Parents are encouraged to register their child for Pre-K via the Flour Bluff ISD Early Childhood Center website here.