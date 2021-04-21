Flour Bluff ISD will offer full-day Pre-K in 2021-22 school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff ISD Early Childhood Center will offer full-day Pre-K for children who meet prekindergarten eligibility requirements.

The service will begin with the 2021-22 school year.

Flour Bluff ISD currently is accepting Pre-K qualifying applications for students who may qualify under the state's requirements.

“Pre-K is a wonderful first step for children to become accustomed to an education environment,” said Amy Seeds, Flour Bluff's ECC principal. “We know that students who experience the Pre-K jump-start have the opportunity to learn and grow and become life-long learners.”

To qualify for Pre-K under the eligibility requirements set by the state of Texas for the 2021-2022 school year, a child must be 4 years of age by September 1, 2021, and also meet at least one of the following criteria:

Unable to speak and comprehend the English language

Educationally disadvantaged, which means a student eligible to participate in the national free or reduced-price lunch program

Homeless

Child of an active-duty member of the armed forces of the United States, including the state military forces or a reserve component of the armed forces, who was injured or killed while serving on active duty

Child of a member of the armed forces of the United States, including the state military forces or a reserve component of the armed forces, who was injured or killed while serving on active duty

Have been in the conservatorship of the Department of Family and Protective Services

Child of a person eligible for the Star of Texas Award

Parents are encouraged to register their child for Pre-K via the Flour Bluff ISD Early Childhood Center website here.