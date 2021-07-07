Watch

Progressive insurance is hiring in the Coastal Bend area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Progressive insurance is looking to fill over 6,000 positions across the US, including openings in the Corpus Christi area.

The company is hoping to hire within several areas including their claims and technology departments.

Many of these roles are “hybrid” or work-from-home, and offer full benefits for eligible staff. Progressive has welcomed and trained over 8,500 employees to their team virtually since the pandemic began.

You can view a full list of positions available and begin your application by visiting here.

