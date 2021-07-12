Watch

More than 100 positions available at Corpus Christi State Supported Living Center

Posted at 1:16 PM, Jul 12, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Need a job? The Corpus Christi State Supported Living Center is hiring.

The center has more than 100 openings for registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses, direct care staff, custodians and food service workers.

There will be job fair Tuesday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held at the Corpus Christi Pavilion located at 902 Airport Road. Some qualified candidates may be offered jobs on the spot.

The Corpus Christi State Supported Living Center provides residential care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required at the event, and staff will adhere to CDC safety guidelines. If you receive an offer, you must pass a background check before you start work.

