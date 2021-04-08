McDonald's will stage three-day local hiring fair next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — McDonald’s restaurants across the Corpus Christi area plan to hire nearly 300 new employees beginning with a special three-day hiring event April 13-15.

This is part of a collaborative effort across the state as McDonald's seeks to hire nearly 25,000 new workers to keep up with hiring demands.

Openings will vary depending on the restaurant, with crew and managerial positions available.

To ensure a health-safe working environment, McDonald’s restaurants have implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers.

Among them include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points and masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures and training.

McDonald’s and its independent franchisees provide jobs for almost 2 million people across the world.

“As small business owners, we’re proud to be able to provide jobs in our local communities,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Ed Lutito. “McDonald’s is a people-first business and our restaurants are a great place to gain life skills and grow both as an individual and professionally.”