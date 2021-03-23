Downtown Management District’s ‘mask update’ list helps locals, visitors navigate businesses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It’s a simple graphic that’s acting as a way to better inform the public when it comes to mask-wearing.

Last updated on March 12, the Corpus Christi Downtown Management’s “Downtown Mask Updates” list identifies both businesses which are continuing to require masks, following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations on one side, and businesses which have adopted Gov. Greg Abbott’s lifting of the mask mandate, and are only “strongly encouraging” the use of face coverings.

Grow Local South Texas Executive Director David Nuss oversees the Grow Local Farmer’s Market. He joins 19 other businesses that are “red,” and require face coverings.

“Considering the fact that we have such a wide variety of customers and vendors at our market in terms of age we wanted everyone to be able to shop here and feel safe,” Nuss said, adding that even though the group's event is outside, the required face coverings add another layer of peace of mind.

KRIS 6 News tried contacting several of the nine businesses that are only encouraging mask-wearing, but did not get a response by deadline.

However, one Austin couple that was in search of a dinner spot Downtown said the information is helpful as they navigate the city.

“We want to take precautions,” said John Bradshaw, alongside Heather Ball. “Especially since we’re both in the older group that apparently are more vulnerable.”

So far, only Ball has had her COVID-19 vaccination. As a result, the two are being cautious.

“Everybody has their own level of comfort with us, and I think a resource where you can check and find something that suits your comfort level — yeah, I think that’s helpful,” Bradshaw said.

In a statement from the Downtown Management District, public relations and programming manager Alexis Hill said the district is happy to see the traffic Downtown steadily increasing following Abbott’s executive order.

“Adapting to these changes has allowed our businesses to safely navigate an environment that welcomes and promotes all visitors to enjoy Downtown Corpus Christi,” Hill said. “As we continue to adapt to our environment, we encourage all visitors to practice appropriate safety measures when visiting Downtown and respect all establishments' protocols.”