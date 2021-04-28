CHRISTUS Spohn looking for nurses to join health system

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday, the CHRISTUS Spohn Health System will host a walk-in nursing recruitment event at CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline from 1-5 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity to have nurses start in our nursing residency program,” said CHRISTUS Spohn chief nursing executive, Ann Marie Madden.

During the height of the pandemic, a lot of nurses left the ranks. While many of those who left have since returned, CHRISTUS Spohn is looking for more individuals to join the nursing team. The hospital system is looking to fill spots in medical and surgical units; which Madden said consists of things like cardiovascular, orthopedics, neurosciences, critical care, cardiovascular ICU, and trauma ICU.

Both new and experienced nurses are welcome to come to the recruitment event.

“We’ve got a lot of growth, a lot of potential, a lot of opportunity, and a lot of succession planning,” said Dr. Osbert Blow, the President and Chief Medical Officer of CHRISTUS Spohn Health System. “We’re here, we’re growing, we’re excited, and we really want to have people come home.”

Madden said nurses looking to work for CHRISTUS Spohn need to be dedicated and passionate individuals.

“We’re looking for people that are committed to serve our community, that are committed to learning, and growing professionally, that really enjoy working as a team,” she said. “Nursing really, truly is a vocation, it is a calling. So, the nurses that we have here, at Shoreline, are committed to our ministry, and really extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. They truly believe what they do is important, that they learn constantly, that they’re in a career that is not boring, and constantly challenging; and makes you feel good at the end of the day.”

Dr. Blow said nurses are crucial to smooth operations in hospitals.

“I can’t tell you how invaluable a nurse is to the health care team, not just for the patient, for the physician, the operations for the entire hospital. They really are the ones who keep it going, they’re passionate, they care, they keep it going, and we love them,” he said.

CHRISTUS Spohn will also hold a recruitment event on Saturday, May 1 at La Palmera Mall. The event will be at a kiosk near the food court, and last from 12-4:30 p.m.