CCRTA offering free rides Tuesday to hospitality job fair

Free rides to event will continue from 7 a.m. through noon
KRIS file image.
The Corpus Christi Rapid Transit Authority will provide free bus rides to the Visit Corpus Christi Hospitality Job Fair Tuesday morning at the American Bank Center.
Posted at 8:18 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 21:18:51-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will be offering free rides to and from Visit Corpus Christi’s Hospitality Job Fair, which is taking place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the American Bank Center.

“We look forward to providing the community with free transportation to the Hospitality Job Fair," said Jorge G. Cruz-Aedo, CCRTA's CEO. "I believe that transportation should not be a barrier to potential employment."

Individuals can simply tell their bus operator that they’re headed to or returning from the Hospitality Job Fair to ride free of charge.

Free fares for this event will be allowed between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

And for more information on the Visit Corpus Christi's Hospitality Job Fair, click here.

