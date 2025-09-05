Ray High School fishing club receives overwhelming community support in just 4 days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — In just four days, Ray High School's fishing club has gone from having no equipment to enough gear for more than 200 students to participate in fishing trips.

Teacher Jeff Johnson, who leads the club, says the community response has been extraordinary since the initial story about the club's equipment needs.

The donations started pouring in immediately. Leo Harris with Mafia Fishing Club and Jenna Alexander, manager at Marker 37, donated fishing rods and equipment to get the program started.

Sponsors continue to step up, including Charlie Mader, who donated $1,500 to support the club's activities.

Corpitos Rios, president of the fishing club, says the community support has been overwhelming.

"I've always heard stuff about small towns and a lot of love. And it's just absolutely unreal that we went from zero gear to hundreds. And it's just absolutely insane. I'm still in shock," Rios said.

The rapid transformation from having no equipment to being fully stocked demonstrates the power of community support for youth programs.

Johnson now has enough gear to accommodate the club's growing membership and plan multiple fishing excursions throughout the school year.



"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

