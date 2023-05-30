A rare white bison was born at a Wyoming state park

Even if you don’t know a lot about bison, you probably know that they’re dark brown in color. Some bison calves are born with black fur, which may turn dark brown as they get older, and others are born with reddish fur that eventually turns black. None of that seems particularly unusual, right?

But a white bison? That’s extraordinary. In fact, there’s only a one in 10 million chance that a bison will be born white, according to the National Bison Association. That’s why officials at Bear River State Park in Evanston, Wyoming, happily announced the birth of the rare occasion on May 16.

In case you’re wondering, the miracle calf has yet to be named, as the park doesn’t even know if the calf is male or female yet.

“We’re not sure if it’s a bull calf or a heifer calf,” park superintendent Tyfani Sager told the Cowboy State Daily. “They’re real furry and it’s hard to tell right off the bat.”

What we do know is that the baby, whose mother’s name is Wyoming Hope, is only 30 pounds, which is on the small side. But it’s up on its feet, nursing and doing well.

Wyoming Hope is also white, and she is one of two heifers that Bear River State Park received from Jackson Fork Ranch in 2021. You can easily spot her in this collection of photos from what the park called the “maternity/newborn ward.” The father is one of the resident bulls at the 328-acre park.

While a white bison calf is quite rare, it’s not unheard of.

On Aug. 20, 1994, a farmer named Dave Heider welcomed the birth of a white buffalo calf on his farm, Davalas, in Janesville, Wisconsin, about 70 miles southwest of Milwaukee. The calf, named Miracle, attracted hundreds of thousands of Native Americans to the site for more than a decade. Many tribes consider the white buffalo to be sacred and that it could signal good fortune to come. Miracle has since died, but another white calf was born there in 2006, once again attracting people of the Lakota Sioux Tribe to the farm.

While officials at Bear River State Park are clearly thrilled, they may be trying to head off an avalanche of tourists. On the Facebook page, they ask, “Please continue to give the bison room to try out motherhood and tend to their young!”

