Proposed improvements to FM 624 from TxDOT up for comment

TxDOT recently proposed future road improvements on FM 624 or Northwest Boulevard.

The project includes Northwest Boulevard from Wildcat Drive to County Road 73 in Nueces County.

That's a distance of nearly three miles.

It is expected to widen the road to three lanes in each direction and add a 10-foot sidewalk for cyclists and pedestrians.

This project was something many in the area are looking forward to.

Some residents in the area said FM 624 can be a very busy road which is why these new road improvements will be beneficial.

"Now you have a lot more people coming in. Neighborhoods that have opened up towards Orange Grove, West Lakes. You have got morning influx of people going to Corpus. You have got two lanes of almost solid traffic," Kenneth Baker, owner of J and G storage on Northwest Boulevard said.

Baker recently started a petition with other business owners asking TxDOT to keep the intersection of River Trail Drive and Riverview Drive open for drivers if construction takes place.

"That is going to force customers again to push them down the highways towards Five Points. Maybe go to Walmart. It is just an inconvenience," Baker said. "Then there are safety issues again with the students. So on the petition was to keep those two intersections open."

Public information officer, Rickey Daily said the projects come in hopes of improving how people travel through this area, and to keep drivers and pedestrians safe.

"It's to improve safety for pedestrians bicyclists and vehicular traffic and it is to reduce the conflict points where the crashes are most likely to happen and those are those turnarounds," Dailey said.

Dailey said residents have until November 20th to send over their comments to TxDOT.

YOU CAN FIND THAT WEBSITE HERE

TxDOT will host another public comment meeting early next year, there is no set date yet.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

