President Biden to survey Hurricane Idalia storm damage in Florida

President Biden will tour parts of Florida's Big Bend on Saturday in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

The visit comes after the president's request for an additional $4 billion in disaster response funding from a divided Congress.

The president said he spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week amid Idalia. He said despite how partisan politics have become, there was no trace of politics in their hurricane-related discussions.

"I think he trusts my judgment and my desire to help and I trust him to be able to suggest that this is not about politics," the president said, according to the Associated Press. "This is about taking care of the people of the state."

Despite this, DeSantis said Friday that he had no plans to meet with the president when he surveys the land Saturday.

"In these rural communities, and so soon after impact, the security preparations alone that would go into setting up such a meeting would shut down ongoing recovery efforts," DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern said in a statement obtained by AP.

A year ago when Hurricane Ian hit, DeSantis greeted Biden after the storm devastated parts of Florida. He complimented the president's efforts, saying he had done a "good job."

Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast Wednesday as a major Category 3 hurricane before weakening as it moved through the southeastern U.S. The storm is being blamed for at least three deaths.

Last week, the president was in Hawaii, alongside first lady Jill Biden to tour the damage from a devastating wildfire in Maui and meet with survivors.

